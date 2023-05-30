Asana (ASAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $150.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.13 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 74.52% and a negative return on equity of 159.46%. On average, analysts expect Asana to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Asana stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.34. Asana has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,256.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $27,556.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $426,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,256.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,346 shares of company stock worth $538,214 in the last three months. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Asana by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Asana by 5,307.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

