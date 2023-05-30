SentinelOne (S) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. SentinelOne has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect SentinelOne to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE S opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.52. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

S has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Westpark Capital increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.16.

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $2,924,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $2,924,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $26,484.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 391,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,748,294.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 476,537 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,074. 5.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $43,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 106.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

