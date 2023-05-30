Dell Technologies (DELL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. On average, analysts expect Dell Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DELL opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.80. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868 over the last three months. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 109.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,256.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

