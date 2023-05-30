Broadcom (AVGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect Broadcom to post earnings of $9.35 per share for the quarter. Broadcom has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Broadcom to post $38 EPS for the current fiscal year and $40 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $812.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $643.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $598.08. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $814.98. The company has a market capitalization of $338.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 160.3% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $692.37.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

