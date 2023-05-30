Hormel Foods (HRL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Hormel Foods has set its FY23 guidance at $1.70-1.82 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $1.70-$1.82 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hormel Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE HRL opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.28. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hormel Foods

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after buying an additional 1,016,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 41.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,252,000 after purchasing an additional 947,576 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $38,214,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,835,000 after buying an additional 826,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,346,000 after buying an additional 685,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.