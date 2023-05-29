Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,257 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $22,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $15,606,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Duke Energy by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 12,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 229,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $88.70 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.61.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

