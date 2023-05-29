BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $81.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.11. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $100.61. The company has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 96.45%.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.53.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

