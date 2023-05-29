Korea Investment CORP Sells 139,360 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 426,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 139,360 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $70,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,500,220,000 after acquiring an additional 221,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,825,951,000 after buying an additional 101,384 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,165,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,175,162,000 after buying an additional 1,007,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,162,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,770,000 after buying an additional 277,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $176.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $160.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

