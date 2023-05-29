BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 570 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $102.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.27. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $105.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

