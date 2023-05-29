BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 25,489 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,489 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 0.4 %

CSX stock opened at $30.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.76.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

