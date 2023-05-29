Destination Wealth Management Invests $521,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $178,377.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $178,377.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,762 shares of company stock worth $8,749,860. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.7 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

META stock opened at $262.04 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $262.31. The stock has a market cap of $671.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.