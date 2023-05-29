Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 81,228 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 81,228 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in General Electric were worth $21,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

GE stock opened at $102.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.27. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $105.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

