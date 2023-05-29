Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 149,720 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 149,720 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $27,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,619,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 423,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,024,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 120,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 348,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of MDT opened at $81.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $100.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.11.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.53.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.