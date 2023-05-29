Destination Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Destination Wealth Management cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 416,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $60,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $389.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.84, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $394.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.73.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,084 shares of company stock worth $9,789,110. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

