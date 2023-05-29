Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Trimmed by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,118,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,190 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Johnson & Johnson worth $374,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $154.35 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $401.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.