Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Trimmed by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,118,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,190 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Johnson & Johnson worth $374,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
NYSE:JNJ opened at $154.35 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $401.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.62.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
