M Holdings Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 8,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,421,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 12,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $332.01 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.10 and its 200-day moving average is $347.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock worth $567,462,983. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

