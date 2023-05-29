Creative Planning Sells 8,421 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,421 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in General Electric were worth $11,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $102.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $105.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.72 and its 200 day moving average is $88.27.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

