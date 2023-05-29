BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 392 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1,041.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $167,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,275 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,337,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $181,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,349 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 45.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,601,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $371,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $81.46 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $100.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.84 and its 200 day moving average is $82.11.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 96.45%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

