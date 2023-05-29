Korea Investment CORP Raises Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.15% of Ameriprise Financial worth $48,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $309.13 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.47.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

