Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 471,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,579 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.68.

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE C opened at $44.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.74. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

