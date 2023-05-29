BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 570 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $102.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.27. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $105.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

