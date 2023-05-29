M Holdings Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 33.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

3M Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MMM opened at $96.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $95.35 and a 1 year high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.33.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

