CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $241,749,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CSX by 104.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,853 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in CSX by 183.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,808,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2,349.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,947,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,826,878 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX opened at $30.81 on Monday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average is $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens increased their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.76.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

