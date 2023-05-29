Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,072 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.10% of Intuitive Surgical worth $90,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $306.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $317.81. The company has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a PE ratio of 83.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,276 shares of company stock worth $18,253,410 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.50.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

