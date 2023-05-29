ING Groep NV Has $12.48 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,333 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,276 shares of company stock worth $18,253,410 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $306.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a PE ratio of 83.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $317.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

