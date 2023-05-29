Beta Wealth Group Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after buying an additional 1,232,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,415,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $164.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

