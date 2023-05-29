Destination Wealth Management Buys 115 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Destination Wealth Management raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,134 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,634 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $207,728,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,493,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,751 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $119,783,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP stock opened at $101.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.58.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

