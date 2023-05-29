BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 112 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,005.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 38,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,378,000 after buying an additional 36,968 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Price Performance
Deere & Company stock opened at $357.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $381.62 and its 200 day moving average is $408.48. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Bank of America cut their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.86.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.