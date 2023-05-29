BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 112 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,005.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 38,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,378,000 after buying an additional 36,968 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $357.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $381.62 and its 200 day moving average is $408.48. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Bank of America cut their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

