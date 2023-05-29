BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $9.17 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,671 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.53.

Medtronic stock opened at $81.46 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $100.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.84 and its 200-day moving average is $82.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

