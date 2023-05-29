The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Decreased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 48,149 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Boeing worth $71,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $203.63 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

