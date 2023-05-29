Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 6,111 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,817 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Intel by 114.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after buying an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 125.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $235,347,000 after buying an additional 5,085,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,903,659 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $182,464,000 after buying an additional 3,920,053 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Stock Up 5.8 %

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.