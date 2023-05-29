BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $681,707,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $212.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.01.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.