BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 5,434 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,820,000 after buying an additional 210,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after buying an additional 303,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,869,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,037,000 after acquiring an additional 380,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.16.

NYSE:USB opened at $30.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $53.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.