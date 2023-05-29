Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 21,280 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 575.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $12,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Humana by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 546.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,285,000 after buying an additional 77,464 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Humana Stock Down 0.7 %

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.44.

NYSE:HUM opened at $496.60 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.70 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $513.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.73.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Further Reading

