Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 1,859 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $15,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

SNPS stock opened at $444.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $380.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.09. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

