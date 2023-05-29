Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,251 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,828.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

NYSE:CL opened at $76.21 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.27.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

