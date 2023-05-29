Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 25,770 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,770 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $25,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $360.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.02. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $395.80. The firm has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

