Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 302,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $25,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MS. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS opened at $83.90 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.66 and a 200-day moving average of $89.92.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

