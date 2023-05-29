ING Groep NV Buys 11,458 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $10,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $241.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.21. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

