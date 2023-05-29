Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Lowered by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,885 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,174 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $259,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 179.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,682,000 after acquiring an additional 376,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,276 shares of company stock valued at $18,253,410. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $306.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a PE ratio of 83.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $317.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

