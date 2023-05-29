ING Groep NV Acquires New Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,973,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $725.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $786.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $758.04. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $850.21.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,737. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

