Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $850.21.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total value of $2,940,374.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,316,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock worth $10,218,737. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN opened at $725.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $786.97 and its 200 day moving average is $758.04. The stock has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.23.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.