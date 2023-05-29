Destination Wealth Management Has $370,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 35,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Capital One Financial cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.58.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $101.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.62. The firm has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

