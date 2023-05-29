Destination Wealth Management Makes New $223,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 16.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $337,686,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 840,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,561,000 after purchasing an additional 138,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE DE opened at $357.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $381.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.86.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
