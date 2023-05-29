BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 20,259 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,259 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,842,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,169 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 16,821.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,594 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Citigroup by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,312,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Citigroup by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,587,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,293 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $44.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.68.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

