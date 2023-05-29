Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Future Fund LLC

Future Fund LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of Future Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 19,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 36,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 22,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 761,854 shares valued at $30,767,259. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $124.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.10 and a 200-day moving average of $99.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $126.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.51.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

