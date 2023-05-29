Allen Investment Management LLC Has $15.29 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allen Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 19,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 36,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 22,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.51.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $124.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.10 and a 200 day moving average of $99.54. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 761,854 shares valued at $30,767,259. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

