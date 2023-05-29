KLK Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

KLK Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.5% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.51.

Alphabet stock opened at $124.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.10 and its 200-day moving average is $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $126.43. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 761,854 shares worth $30,767,259. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

