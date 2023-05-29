Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.51.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $124.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $126.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.10 and a 200 day moving average of $99.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 761,854 shares worth $30,767,259. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

