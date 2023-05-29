Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 642,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,080 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Activision Blizzard worth $49,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after buying an additional 5,270,426 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,555,000 after buying an additional 408,801 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,037,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,462 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

ATVI opened at $78.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.93. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

